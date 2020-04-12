To an audience of early morning songbirds and a congregation of viewers on the other end of a livestream, Pastor Cindy Maddox of First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, proclaimed that “Christ is risen.”

Maddox performed the church’s traditional Easter sunrise service from a Highland Memorial Cemetery in South Portland.

The yearly service is typically held in Fort Williams Park, to an audience of more than 100. But with the park closed because of coronavirus and social distancing the new norm, Maddox had to improvise.

“I’m getting used to leading worship without anyone there, but it’s particularly difficult today because Easter is such a celebration,” she said. “But I know people are listening and I count on that.”

