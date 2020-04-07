Fun Run, a Maine based Kindie Rock Band, will perform at a virtual concert from their living room, in Turne,r at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9, on Facebook Live.

The concert is for children of all ages will featuring some new songs, some fan favorites, and more. This show is Part 2 of its Live From Our Living Room online concert series. Part 1 featured the debut of the song “Why Can’t Pink Be Part of the Rainbow.”

Fun Run recently posted a Living Room version of their new song, “Let Your Words Fly.” This song was inspired by people around the world who have been singing to get through these difficult times.

The band brings family-friendly sing-along songs to children that parents can enjoy as well. Their songs tell stories that range from adventurous dogs and ladybugs to teaching kindness.

For more information, visit facebook.com/funrunband.

