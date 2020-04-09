Nurses throughout Maine work tirelessly to keep Maine as safe and as healthy as possible – even more so now.
Please use the form below to send a message of gratitude to the nurses in your life, in honor of National Nurses Week.
Please submit a letter sharing your experience with a Maine nurse who has had an impact on your life or the lives of a loved one. Or, simply say thank you.
We will publish these letters in the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel on May 6, National Nurses Day. Your submission may be edited for length or clarity.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
