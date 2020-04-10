JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently received the results of its fourth round in the East/West Conference (Class D) Math Meet competition, according to a news release from Ami Amero, social studies teacher at Forest Hills High School.

Out of 21 participants for the Tigers, five scored within the Top 5 of their grade level.

Individual results for Meet No. 4 were:

Top 10 (all grades from all schools) — David Lessard, fifth place, and Carli Frigon, 10th place;

Top 5 Juniors (from all schools) — Parker Desjardins, fourth place;

Top 5 Sophomores (from all schools) — David Lessard, third place; and

Top 5 Freshmen (from all schools) — Carli Frigon (eighth grader), first place, Mason Desjardins, second place, and Owen Lacasse, third place.

Additionally, Carli Frigon’s year-to-date results have her in second place for the East-West Conference’s overall standings thus far for the 2019-20 season.

Parker Desjardins, David Lessard, Carli Frigon, Mason Desjardins and Owen Lacasse also are listed in the Top 5 East West Conference’s Year-To-Date standings for their respective grade levels.

