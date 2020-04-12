The Maine Center for Disease Control on Easter Sunday confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 633 on a weekend that saw two deaths and a spate of cases in long-term care facilities.

The Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation on Sunday reported that 41 residents and 14 staffers had tested positive for COVID-19, a leap in cases since Friday, when the Maine CDC reported only four cases at the facility.

One resident who tested for COVID-19 died before this weekend, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Sunday. After the first case of COVID-19 was discovered, the Maine CDC helped test all residents and staff, which revealed the spread of the disease more fully, the release said.

Sunday’s CDC numbers make for a smaller increase in cases over the weekend — 47 over two days — though health officials have repeatedly cautioned that tracking changes over a day or two isn’t representative of an outbreak’s overall progress.

The new cases in Augusta aren’t reflected in Sunday’s stats; they will appear in the CDC’s roundup on Monday, the release said. Meanwhile, the CDC has provided more personal protective equipment, or PPE, to the facility, and plans to hold a special webinar for long-term care providers this week to bolster their infection control preparedness.

The virus claimed its 19th life in Maine on Saturday, with two deaths that included a resident of the Maine Veterans’ Homes location in Scarborough.

Six staff members and three residents of the Scarborough veterans home tested positive for COVID-19, including the resident who died, a man in his 70s.

In Belfast, Tall Pines Retirement and Healthcare Community reported 22 cases on Friday, up from 13 on Thursday. That evening, OceanView at Falmouth reported its 11th case, and urged community members to take strict precautions.

The rise in cases at care facilities came as a snowstorm knocked out power to 200,000 Mainers on Thursday. On Sunday, Central Maine Power had restored service to tens of thousands, and said the vast majority should have it back by that night.

“Times remain challenging,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said on Twitter Sunday. “One storm is behind us; another is coming. Many are still without power. And yet, health care workers in Maine continue to put themselves in the path of coronavirus. They care for Maine people in this time of need.”

Cumberland County had 292 known cases on Sunday, and York County had 144. Both counties have seen evidence of community transmission.

The coronavirus has reached every county in Maine but Piscataquis, the least populous, but health officials warn that cases are likely being undercounted because testing supplies are limited. All Mainers should take precautions as though pandemic has already reached their communities, officials say.

County by county, there were 28 cases in Androscoggin, two in Aroostook, eight in Franklin, five in Hancock, 32 in Kennebec, 10 in Knox, nine in Lincoln, 13 in Oxford, 34 in Penobscot, 15 in Sagadahoc, eight in Somerset, 29 in Waldo and one in Washington County.

Infection rates continue to be roughly equal by sex; 51 percent of confirmed cases are in females, according to the CDC.

By age, 2.4 percent of patients are under 20, 9 percent are in their 20s, 10.4 percent are in their 30s, 15.3 percent are in their 40s, 20.7 percent are in their 50s, 18.6 percent are in their 60s, 13.9 percent are in their 70s, and 9.6 percent are in their 80s.

Around the globe, there were 1.8 million known cases of the new coronavirus and over 110,000 deaths on Sunday. The United States has taken the lead in both cases and deaths, with about 530,000 cases and 20,600 deaths.

Gov. Janet Mills and public health officials continue to urge Mainers to stay indoors and take precautions such as physical distancing and hand washing. On Friday, Mills announced that she would move primary elections to July 14 from June 9, and was also considering an executive order to curb evictions during the pandemic.

With strict stay-at-home restrictions in place to curb the virus’s spread, many churches resorted to online services for Easter Sunday. Mills added a note of levity last week by designating the Easter Bunny an “essential worker,” free to roam Maine dropping eggs for eager children.

In other measurements of Maine’s capacity to fight the virus, roughly half of the state’s intensive care beds were available on Sunday – 165 of 306, Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said. Of those ICU beds, 22 were occupied by people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Another 36 COVID patients were in other hospital rooms. One hundred twenty people total have been hospitalized during the course of the outbreak, according to the CDC.

Ventilators, the devices that breathe for patients with acute cases of COVID-19, totaled 334, and 267 were available. There were 232 alternative ventilators approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Maine CDC has had some difficulty counting numbers of negative tests for COVID-19, making it a challenge to put in context the rising numbers of cases. Officials at the public health agency say they’ve had trouble assembling accurate numbers from the many outside labs that send them results.

But on Sunday, Long, the spokesman, said the Maine CDC was planning to tally negative cases at least once a week, to give outside labs a chance to catch up. The most recent tally for negative results is 11,608 patients, as of April 9, he said.

As of Sunday, 266 people had recovered from the disease.

