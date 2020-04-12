WATERVILLE — The Waterville Board of Education on Monday is expected to consider adjusting a proposed school budget for 2020-21 and discuss continuing the practice of online learning for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Waterville Junior High School Library. Members of the public can view the meeting on a livestream through the school’s website — wtvl.aos92.org.
The Board of Education on April 6 reviewed a $25.8 million preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year. The proposal represents a $890,478 increase to the current $24.9 budget. Much of the 3.58% increase is attributable to salary increases, according to Superintendent Eric Haley, who noted this is the final year of a three-year contract with teachers.
School officials were able to realize savings in health insurance costs, which are less than expected. Waterville’s budget increase is 2.759%, meaning the schools will save $266,880.
The board voted 5-2 on April 6 to add a driver’s education position for the high school to the proposed budget, and voted 6-1 to add two half-time social worker positions. The costs for those positions are not reflected in the proposed $25.8 million figure.
Marianne Bernier and Julian Payne, members of the school board, voted against the request. Bernier also voted against approving the half-time social worker positions.
The board also voted 7-0 to cancel April vacation, scheduled for April 20 to 24, and one workshop day to allow the school year to end five days early. Haley said more than 97% of the volunteers, bus drivers and others whom he surveyed were in favor of the move.
The proposed $890,478 increase in the proposed budget, before adding in the driver’s education instructor position and two half-time social worker positions, reflected a request for an additional $16,386 in new taxes.
Haley said most of the $890,478 increase is being covered by revenue increases.
