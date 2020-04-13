AUGUSTA — As the entire state of Maine tries to slow the progress of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kennebec Historical Society will continue to postpone its monthly presentations until further notice, including this week’s Four Readfield Governors, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at the Maine State Library, according to a news release from Scott Wood, the society’s administrative director.

Please be assured that the historical society is closely following developments and will respond as circumstances change. The health of you and your families, our members and our community are our first priority.

For more information, contact Wood at 622-7718 or [email protected].

