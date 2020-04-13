WATERVILLE — The Waterville Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday night has been postponed to April 27.

“Our Board chair has been without power since last Thursday night and is unsure about her connectivity to run a proper on-line meeting,” Paula Pooler, finance director for Waterville Public Schools, wrote in an email.

Pooler also wrote that Superintendent Eric Haley spoke Monday morning with City Manager Michael Roy and learned there is “no rush to get the school’s budget numbers to the City Council as he has reworked the budget meeting schedule and the Board is not scheduled to meet with the City Council until May 12, 2020.”

The board was scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Waterville Junior High School to discuss possible adjustments to the proposed 2020-21 school budget, and continuing the process of online learning.

The meeting April 27 is also scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the same location. The public can view the meeting via livestream through the school department’s website — wtvl.aos92.org.

