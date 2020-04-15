Utility crews continued to work Wednesday to restore power to Maine customers still without electricity after two damaging storms on Friday and Monday.
There were 36,000 Maine customers without power Tuesday morning, and that number was reduced to less than 4,000 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
CMP was reporting 721 outages in its service area as of 12:30 p.m., with most of those in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. There were virtually no outages being reported in southern Maine.
Emera Maine reported 2,773 outages in its service area at 12:30 p.m., mostly in the Bangor region.
Both companies had crews working to complete repairs Wednesday.
Among those working to finish repairs Wednesday were 45 lineman from Hydro-Quebec. They arrived in Maine Saturday and will have to quarantine for 14 days when they return to Quebec, the company said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
Explosion reported at paper mill in Jay
-
Maine Crime
Hallowell man charged after damaging mailboxes, utility poles and fences
-
Sports
Tour de France rescheduled to start Aug. 29, run through Sept. 20
-
Local & State
Coronavirus claims four more Maine lives as confirmed cases climb to 770
-
Local & State
Baxter State Park closes to camping and traffic
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.