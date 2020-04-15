Happy Hour: Banff Mountain Film Festival, hosted by Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program and Main Street Skowhegan, is set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Banff Mountain Film Festival has graciously released a selection of shorts and feature length films for our enjoyment while we’re stuck at home.

The Zoom Happy Hour in honor of our Countdown to Earth Day! Event organizers will come prepared with engaging discussion points, just show up to the Zoom meeting (https://us04web.zoom.us/j/272924008)! A few different films have been selected for you to choose from, watch one or all of them.

Don’t have Zoom? Sign up at Zoom.us; click ‘Join a Meeting;’ copy and paste the zoom link into the ‘Join a Meeting’ box; hit Join!

Films:

“Artifishal | The Fight to Save Wild Salmon” (2019, 80 minutes)

youtube.com/watch?v=XdNJ0JAwT7I

The film is about people, rivers and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature.”

“The Last Honey Hunter” (2017, 36 minutes)

vimeo.com/201695311

In the steep mountain jungles of Nepal’s Hongu river valley, members of the isolated Kulung culture have risked their lives for generations scaling dangerous cliffs to collect wild and toxic honey. Deep and dark, the film glides through a misty world of forest spirits, dreams, and woodsmoke to share the story of the leader of the harvest and his final journey.

“Climb Your Dreams” (2019, 2 minutes)

vimeo.com/362028659

The rush of life in the city inspires a dream for an escape. The nature of reality is questioned by the contrast of what we do for a living.

“Chasing the Sublime” (2018, 6 minutes)

vimeo.com/292071219

Why do we put ourselves into the path of discomfort and risk? What drives us to get too cold and too tired, to battle with fear, in the name of adventure? Follow the originators of The Outdoor Swimming Society, ‘swim twins’ Kate Rew and Kari Furre, in this hauntingly beautiful glimpse at the physicality of UK cold water swimming, as two friends set out to chase the sublime.

For more films from the Banff archive, visit climbing.co.za/2020/03/banff-mountain-film-festival-films-online-for-free/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: