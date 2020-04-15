Owen M. Frye

MADISON – Baby Owen M. Frye, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020. Owen “Bubby” was born on Nov. 21, 2019 in Lewiston, the son of Matthew Frye and Kristin MotaBubby was a happy baby who was loved and cherished by all. He is survived by his parents, Matthew Frye and Kristin Mota; two brothers, Dylan Frye and Isaiah Albertson, two sisters, Addilynn Fournier and Brooklyn Goodridge; paternal grandparents, Cheryl Frye and Kenneth Petty, maternal grandparents, Sherry Fournier and Michael Gowell, maternal grandfather, Alan “Papi” Fournier; three uncles Robert, Ryan and Russell, two aunts Lynn andNancy.A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart &amp; Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.If you would like to leave the family notes of condolences you may do so at our website www.smartandedwardsfh.com

