The Augusta Board of Education approved a plan to continue educating students despite the closure of classrooms amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, following input from board members and parents in recent weeks, was revised to note that remote instruction by teachers can include aspects of the school curriculum and new learning materials.

But it does not include grading students on their work. Nor does it require students or families to take part in any learning at all, if they are unwilling or unable, out of concern that making such work mandatory could be unfair to students who either don’t have the technology or living situation conducive to online learning outside of the classroom.

“This is not education as usual, it is emergency education,” Superintendent James Anastasio told board members as he presented the revised plan to them Thursday. “And I hope people keep that in mind when they look at our plan.”

Teachers will provide remote learning opportunities for their students, post resources online, have daily remote office hours and remote contact with their students at least once a week. Taking part in those opportunities is highly recommended for students, but not mandatory. Student also will not be graded for the remainder of the school year.

Anastasio and others said making the work mandatory could stress out students and their families struggling to get by during the pandemic.

Board members approved the plan 5-1 Wednesday.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with the responsiveness from teachers and administrators,” said Amanda Olson, an at-large board member who voted in favor of the plan.

She also said she has been impressed with what her own children have been getting from their teachers so far, including “meaty and comprehensive” schedules and online learning materials.

“I’ve seen huge changes over the past couple of weeks as we’ve gotten to a place to be able to meet the basic needs of the students,” Olson said, “then be able to build off of that to begin moving forward with the educational aspect.”

The plan also includes suggested daily schedules for each grade level.

Chris Clarke, Ward 2 board member and the only vote against the plan, expressed concern that students won’t be graded for anything since school buildings closed and the school work won’t be mandatory, as he said some other school districts have made it. He also was concerned that third quarter grades, based on students’ time in school before classes were canceled, will be pass/fail instead of the usual grading system. Clarke also said the plan appears to fall short of guidance from the state Department of Education that schools should continue to provide a meaningful and rigorous education to their students.

Pia Holmes, at-large board member, said she’s heard from teachers who’ve so far seen low participation by students in the remote learning options they’re being provided.

Anastasio acknowledged that has been a concern and said officials are discussing changes meant to better engage students in their educations.

A revision to the plan is that laptops used in class by fifth- and sixth-graders, devices that previously haven’t been allowed to go home with students, will be prepared and made available to students, likely to be picked up the week of April 27. Most students in grades 7-12 already have their school-provided laptops.

High school graduation is still scheduled for June 14, and Anastasio said they still want to have an in-person, face-to-face ceremony, while keeping within social distancing guidelines, if possible. If that’s not possible, other options include moving graduation to a later date, or holding a virtual or “drive-up” graduation.

The proposed “last day of learning” for students is June 5, which would be 167 days of school for students, shy of the 175 days normally required by state law. But that requirement has been waived by the Department of Education due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That would leave eight days remaining for teachers, which Anastasio said would be workshop days, some to wrap up the current year, others to gather — likely in August — to plan for next school year.

