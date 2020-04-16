AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center has announced its March Students of the Month.

Cosette Kilde, of Dresden, is a senior from Hall-Dale High School enrolled for the second year in the Machine Tool with Welding program. According to a news release from the center, she has enjoyed the hands-on nature of the class. She credits the class for helping her find a job within the machine tool field, as well as deciding on a career path.

Her instructor, Darryl Nadeau said, “Cosette has carried an A average for the past two years. She has a great attitude in general and is always willing to help others,” according to a news release from the technical center.

Cosette spends her time out of school working at Core Cutter in Farmingdale, as well as working at her family farm. After graduation, Kilde plans to attend Central Maine Community College to major in precision machining.

Ashlan Peacock, of Chelsea, is a junior at Cony High School enrolled in the Graphic Design and Printing program. She has enjoyed being in a class that has given her the opportunity to learn skills that will help her in her career, as well as the classroom environment that has enabled her to make many strong friendships. She was the local gold medalist for the SkillsUSA pin design contest, according to the release.

Her instructor, Jaime Clark states, “Ashlan always has a smile on her face and is happy to be in class, and eager to learn about Graphic Design. She never hesitates to help out other students in class or to help me! She has worked on some live jobs and has volunteered her time to stay after class to work on those extra projects. Her work ethic is exemplary and she is always on time, and on task, with assigned projects. She is a JOY to have in class. I see so much potential in Ashlan!”

Peacock plans to return for a second year in the graphic design program next year. Her goal is to pursue further education in graphic design and one day open her own graphic design company.

