PITTSFIELD – Linda Wyly, 74, died on April 13, 2020, with family by her side in Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor. She was born on April 6, 1946, in Wilson, N.C., the daughter of the late Woodrow and Vera (Newsome) Booton. She graduated in 1968 from East Carolina University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Following graduation she taught high school Home Economics in North Carolina and, subsequently, in Virginia.She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Colonel Michael Wyly, now retired of the U.S. Marine Corps and a resident of Pittsfield; two special daughters, Laura Johnson and husband Justin of Waco, Texas, and Summer Conceicao of Cranford, N.J.; also, four beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Mia, Damian, and Farrah. Both daughters are graduates of Maine Central Institute (M.C.I.), Pittsfield, Classes of 1999 and 2000, respectively.Linda was a great military wife. She was a constant supporter of her husband’s military pursuits and wishes. She was a terrific seamstress and made hundreds of costumes for the Bossov Ballet program at M.C.I. She was an amazing cook, always able to make a gourmet meal seemingly out of nothing. She could craft just about anything, with puppets being among her specialties. When her daughters were in elementary schools on military bases she was well-known throughout their classes for her home-made toys, usually designed in context of the subjects being taught.She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.A private graveside service will take place in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous