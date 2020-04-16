ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an online discussion for producers in the meat industry on changes in current operations because of COVID-19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, via Zoom.

“Town Hall: What to expect from the meat industry with recent COVID-19 developments” will feature an overview of the current and predicted states of the meat industry with an anticipated increase in demand from local producers.

University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment associate Extension professor Gregg Rentfrow and UMaine Extension assistant professor and livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the discussion. There will be time for questions following the discussion.

For instructions on how to participate, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information, contact Colt Knight at 581-2953 or [email protected].

