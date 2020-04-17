NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School has announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Annika Carey, Jacob Copeland, Paige Giroux, Scott Mason, Cheyenne Sirois and Skye Welch.
Honors: Cassidy Ayotte, Isaac Boucher, Caitlin Crawford, Shay Cyrway, Caroline Decker, Olivia Fortier, Olivia Gonio, Ricky Gordon III, Olivia Hassell, Lemuel Kimball, Mary-Jenna Oliver, Jasmyne Pray, Cheyeanne Stubbs, Dalton Way and Cameron Wooster.
Juniors — High honors: Sierra Corson, Elizabeth Manzer and Sarah Olson.
Honors: Mikayla Oliver, Jaiden Patterson and Samuel Scott.
Sophomores — High honors: Emma Baker, Cheyenne Cahill, Abigail Luce and Trinity Slate.
Honors: Lilly Augustine, Alexander Cloutier, Xavier Cloutier, Charlee Davis, Tyler Edwards, Shyanne Holmes, Sean Olson, Courtney Rollins, Seth Sayles, Aislinn Slate and Brandon Smith.
Freshmen — High honors: Jessica Benedict, Luke Carey and Isabelle Slate.
Honors: Zebadiah Burnham, Twyla Carpenter, Laci Dickey, Kyle Frey, Joel Gehrke, Lindsay Hamilton, Christopher Latoraco, Caitlyn Oliver, William Price II and Hunter Sousa.
