NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School has announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Seniors — High honors: Annika Carey, Jacob Copeland, Paige Giroux, Scott Mason, Cheyenne Sirois and Skye Welch.

Honors: Cassidy Ayotte, Isaac Boucher, Caitlin Crawford, Shay Cyrway, Caroline Decker, Olivia Fortier, Olivia Gonio, Ricky Gordon III, Olivia Hassell, Lemuel Kimball, Mary-Jenna Oliver, Jasmyne Pray, Cheyeanne Stubbs, Dalton Way and Cameron Wooster.

Juniors — High honors: Sierra Corson, Elizabeth Manzer and Sarah Olson.

Honors: Mikayla Oliver, Jaiden Patterson and Samuel Scott.

Sophomores — High honors: Emma Baker, Cheyenne Cahill, Abigail Luce and Trinity Slate.

Honors: Lilly Augustine, Alexander Cloutier, Xavier Cloutier, Charlee Davis, Tyler Edwards, Shyanne Holmes, Sean Olson, Courtney Rollins, Seth Sayles, Aislinn Slate and Brandon Smith.

Freshmen — High honors: Jessica Benedict, Luke Carey and Isabelle Slate.

Honors: Zebadiah Burnham, Twyla Carpenter, Laci Dickey, Kyle Frey, Joel Gehrke, Lindsay Hamilton, Christopher Latoraco, Caitlyn Oliver, William Price II and Hunter Sousa.

