DAMARISCOTTA — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will host its biennial Frances Perkins Award Dinner as a Zoom gathering beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, according to a news release from Geoff Bates, chairman of the LCDC fundraising committee.

Guests will receive gift cards to favorite Lincoln County restaurants in lieu of sitting down to the traditional banquet-style meal.

The purpose of the event is to present the Frances Perkins Award. The biennial tradition recognizes a Lincoln County Democrat who exemplifies, through their efforts, the continuing legacy of Frances Perkins, share her values rooted in the needs of working people. This year’s honoree will be announced April 23.

“Every two years we honor a Lincoln County Democrat at a sit-down dinner,” said Bates, in the release. “This year, more than ever, we felt it was important to maintain a sense of normalcy during this topsy-turvy time. We know we can’t share a meal together, but by creating a Zoom gathering and offering gift cards to our patrons, we’ll offer an opportunity for fellowship as well as help our local eateries who are closed during this necessary, but devastating, shutdown.”

With each paid contribution to “attend” the event, donors can choose to receive a gift card from one of five popular local restaurants: Ports of Italy, Boothbay Harbor; Damariscotta River Grill, Damariscotta; Newcastle Publick House, Newcastle; The Narrows Tavern, Waldoboro; or Little Village Bistro, Wiscasset. The proceeds will go to LCDC’s campaign efforts while the local restaurants will receive a bit of stimulus during this economic stalemate.

Learn more about the event, visit lincolncountydemocrats.com and watch this space for the announcement of the 2020 honoree.

For more information, call Bates at 644-8776.

