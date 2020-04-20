The Maine Community Foundation has awarded $4 million to support nonprofit organizations across the state. Donors with funds at the foundation stepped up with $2 million in grants to provide support for many of the Maine nonprofit organizations that are responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

The grants help address food insecurity, poverty, health, and the needs of homeless populations, Maine tribes and immigrants. Grants also support economic relief for specific work sectors, according to a news release Andrea Nemitz, communications director of the foundation.

Grants totaling an additional $500,000 were deployed from MaineCF’s new Emergency Response Fund (COVID-19 Fund), which assists community-based organizations confronting the viral outbreak and its consequences, and another MaineCF fund that focuses on food security. The state has included the foundation on its COVID-19 Maine Helps list of places to donate.

Grant funds totaling $1.5 million also were awarded through the foundation’s community-building program, its largest, and the People of Color Fund. MaineCF distributed the funds early to more quickly support nonprofit organizations significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Grant recipients will have flexibility this year to use their grant funds for general operating support. This funding for nonprofits is even more important now as nonprofits face additional demands for their services and limited opportunities to raise money through traditional outreach events.

The foundation connects donors with resources to nonprofit organizations across the state and has worked since 1983 to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

For more information, visit mainecf.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: