READFIELD — Maranacook Middle School has announced the following students were named to its trimester 2 honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Eighth grade — High honors: Mila Barnes-Bukher, Elsa Bergdahl, Zoe Cheney, Brandon Chilton, Christian Dunlap, Olympia Farrell, Charles Feagin, Hayden Freeman and Marina Friedman.

Also, Molly Mahoney, Keagan McClure, Cassidy McCormack and Jacob McLaughlin, Natalie Mohlar, Margaret Morrill, Lilly Mushlit, Eli Reynolds, Isabella Savage, Casidy Tims, Robert Vivenzio and Katya Wurth.

Honors: Anna Albert, Abigail Allen, Silas Bartol, Alexandra Bero, Noelle Braithwood, Lydia Brown, Trevor Chute, Patrick Cushing, Jacqueline DeLaCruz, Isaac Easterby, Sadie Falconer, Spencer Fike, Wyatt Folsom, Jordan Futrell, Kody Goucher and Keirstin Gray.

Also, Stella Hildebrandt, Natalia Landaeta, Ryan Leavitt, Mavia Lenane, Hannah McAdam, Sylus Meranda, Katherine Nolette, Brooke Pelletier, Madison Peters-Knightly, Owen Poisson, Kelsey Ross, Bailey Shink, Ethan (Smitty) Smith and Jacob Steinmeyer.

Also, Wyatt Stevenson, Alexandra Thaller, Tilden Tinkham, Sierra Tondreau, Morgan Townley, Ariana Tully, Simon Vazquez-Carr, Josephine Walker and Lucja Wheeler.

Seventh grade — High honors: Kendra Bor, Melanie Chalmers, Anna Clauson, Lucas Drillen, Adalina Gragg, Jonah Jenkins, Carolyne Maceda, Ella Martinez-Nocito, Sarah Muniz and Elizabeth O’Donoghue.

Also, Mason Pare, Hunter Perry, Thatcher Riley, Emma Roesner, Rocco Scott, Greer Slater, Ethan (Eli) Smith, Cooper Tarbuck, Hope Webb and Moly Woodford.

Honors: Eve Ariskin, Alexis Beaudoin, Jonathan Bell, Alexis Breton, Kayden Brockway, Carter Conway, Jack Crosby, Emerson Davis, Cobey Dunn, Claire Dwyer, Noah Easter, Devyn Eliasen, River Fallos and Kailey Freeman.

Also, Gabrielle Galbreath, Brayden Giacomuzzi, Cameron Griffey, Joshua Hall, Easton Howard, Quentin James, Mya Jespersen, Benjamin Lehr, Mitchell Maceda, James Marr, Kaley McKenna, Luke McLaughlin, Nori Morrill, Leslie Moulton and Gloria Mrazik.

Also, Brandon Pelletier, Camdyn Putnam, Trevor Robertson, Micah Sealsberry, Mariah St. Pierre, Justin Stein, Gavin Tweedie and Madison West.

Sixth grade — High honors: Celia Bergdahl, Summer Brackett, Abigail Easterby, Sophia (Gracie) Farrell, Elijah Freeman, Nicholas Harper, Jeffrey Lemieux, Kate Parker, Sawyer Rooney, Hannah Sniffen, Abigail St. Clair, Alexandria Stewart, Grace Tweedie and Jules Wing.

Honors: Kyra Audet, Grant Bonnefond, Krystal Braithwood, Marshall Cash, Alexis Chicoine, Ethan Chilton, Evan Churchill, William Connors, Joseph Couture, Jayden Delano, Elijah Denham, Danika Dunn, Hadley Farwell, Alice Ferran, Olivia Hall and Hali Isaacson.

Also, D’Allo Jefferson, Trent Jordan, Megan Larchar, Avery Loiko, Blaike MacFarland, Paige Magee, Taylor McBurney, Elijah Montano, Madox Murtha, Ella Peel, Anna Reay, Mya St. Pierre, Jack Thaller, Hannah Toye, Olivia Whitcomb, Riley Williams and Madeline Wilson.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: