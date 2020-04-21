WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Harold R. Austin Jr., 61, of Watertown N.Y. passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at his home. Harold was born in Connecticut on Nov. 23 1959 to Harold R. Austin Sr. and Betty Gerard Austin.Rusty lived most of his life in Maine enjoying what Maine life had to offer like hunting, fishing, camping, horse racing and mucking clams and worms. Rusty was predeceased by both his parents; and a sister, Debbie Tibbetts. He leaves behind several siblings, James Gerard, Gloria Merrill, Joan Pushard, Diane Martin, Bettyann Pushard, Dana Austin and Todd Austin. Rusty also leaves behind his lady friend, Roberta; favorite uncle, Bob Austin; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. At his request there will be no services. There will be a spring burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Augusta Maine.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous