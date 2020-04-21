OAKLAND – Philip Eugene Stewart, 71, died Wednesday April 15, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Gloversville, NY on June 24, 1948, son of Donald and Alice (Beckler) Stewart. He attended Gloversville schools and graduated high school in 1966. He served in the Air Force from 1968-1972 and was in the National Guard for 13 years.He enjoyed fishing with his family and loved to work on anything that has an engine. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Alice (Beckler) Stewart. He is survived by wife, Norma Stewart; and his children, Matthew and his wife Shawna Stewart from Augusta, and Kris and his wife Michelle Stewart from Vassalboro; his grandchildren, Kalista, Zachary, and Wesley; also, a sister, Donna Brownell in Johnstown, NY.A graveside military service will be held at the VA Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone who was involved in his medical care especially Maine General Hospice. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

