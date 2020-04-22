AUGUSTA – Lorestine D. “Topin” Beaudoin, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Gray Birch Drive. She was born in Augusta on May 23, 1925, the daughter of the late Arthur and Blanche (Quirion) Doyon.Mrs. Beaudoin attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.She had been employed by Bates Mfg. – Edwards Division for over 30 years.Mrs. Beaudoin had been a member of the Cushnoc Senior Citizens and the American Association of Retired Persons.She was predeceased by her husband, Omer “Mr. Sam” Beaudoin; four brothers, Armand, Aime, Vincent and Nelson Doyon and three sisters, Noella Clark-Thibeau, Lucienne Couture, and Christine Carney.Mrs. Beaudoin is survived by her one and only son, Emile Beaudoin and his wife Nicole of Augusta; as well as two grandchildren, Steve Beaudoin of Stephens City, Va. and Jill McPhillips of Rockville, Md.; six great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Abbie, Ben, Ellie, Lilly, Zoey and Hogan; as well as several nieces and nephews.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held later this summer at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

