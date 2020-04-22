FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington will hold a “festive, outdoor ” commencement celebration for this year’s graduating class Aug. 22 on campus.

Even before that university President Edward Serna will host a virtual, pre-commencement recognition event May 9.

UMF students, as well as others enrolled in the University of Maine System, began studying remotely to complete their spring semester March 25, two days after spring break ended, to limit COVID-19 exposure.

“We are so looking forward to honoring our wonderful graduates. Circumstances this year may be challenging, but the Class of 2020 will come together as Farmington graduates have for over 150 years, with fond memories, excited families and pride in a job well done,” Serna said of the summer commencement celebration, in a news release.

This event will feature all the hallmarks of UMF’s traditional commencement ceremony.

“From the beginning, we knew there would be a chance that commencement plans would change. I know my fellow seniors and I appreciate the respect from administration by communicating quickly and giving us a platform to speak out about graduation and what we want it to look like during the most unpredictable time any of us have experienced. We look forward to celebrating when it’s safe for everyone,” UMF senior McKayla Marois, from Oxford, said in the release. She is president of the Class of 2020.

The commencement event will be held in compliance with any health and safety guidance from the state of Maine. Further details will be updated on the UMF Commencement website.

The May 9 pre-commencement recognition will be an online gathering to bring together this year’s UMF “graduates whose hard work, academic success, creativity, leadership and resilience are to be honored,” according to the release.

