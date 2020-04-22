Educare Central Maine hosted a “Parking Lot Pickup” Wednesday afternoon at its school in Waterville to distribute necessities for kids from birth to 5 and their families dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization serves more than 200 children and families living in poverty, according to its website. Diapers, pull-ups, wipes, food boxes and fresh produce were handed out by a limited number of staff to families in their vehicles.
Educare is a learning and development center that aims to teach young children in disadvantaged households how to overcome adversity and to get ready academically, socially and emotionally for kindergarten, according to its website. Research bears out the success of its programs and methods.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Overdose risk during pandemic is tragic reality for some families
-
Business
Customer upset voluntary surcharge didn’t seem so voluntary
-
Business
Child care centers and essential workers with kids get federal help amid virus concerns
-
Feature Obituary
David Provencher, longtime lobsterman out of Pine Point, dies at 62
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: Chaplain’s duties go on during the pandemic