The Food and Drug Administration warned Friday that people should not take chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 outside of a hospital or formal clinical trial, citing reports of “serious heart rhythm problems.”

Many of those adverse effects occurred in patients with the virus who were treated with the anti-malaria drugs, often in combination with azithromycin, also known as Z-Pak. President Trump has described such drugs as a potential “game-changer” although results from clinical trials are not yet in to show whether they are effective.

“We will continue to investigate risks associated with the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for COVID-19 and communicate publicly when we have more information,” the FDA wrote.

The adverse events reported include abnormal heart rhythms such as QT interval prolongation, dangerously rapid heart rate called ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation, and in some cases, death, the agency said. The FDA did not say how many deaths have been reported.

Patients who also have other health issues such as heart and kidney disease are likely to be at increased risk of these heart problems when receiving these medicines.

The malaria drugs are not approved for use in COVID-19 patients, but the FDA is allowing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine products donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be distributed and used in limited circumstances, such as for certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the agency noted.

French court upholds restrictions on Amazon ‘essential’ products for sale

PARIS — A French court on Friday rejected an appeal by the online retail giant Amazon against an earlier ruling that had limited the products the company could sell during France’s coronavirus lockdown.

Amazon had temporarily suspended operations at its French distribution warehouses, after a tribunal in Nanterre outside Paris had ordered the company to sell and deliver only essential items, such as food and medical supplies, until it underwent a risk assessment and bolstered health and safety protections for its employees.

The tribunal in Nanterre slapped Amazon with a daily fine of 1 million euros ($1.2 million) until it complied with the ruling, and the company vowed to appeal. (Amazon chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post).

But on Friday, a court of appeals in Versailles upheld the lower court’s ruling, although it expanded the list of items Amazon could sell and deliver during France’s lockdown period. The court also reduced the fine for unauthorized deliveries to 100,000 euros ($108,000).

Aside from the food and medical supplies, the list now includes home office equipment, technological items, pet supplies, and beauty and wellness products, according to a summary released by France’s Justice Ministry on Friday afternoon.

Stocks open higher on Wall Street at the end of a bumpy week

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, but not enough to erase the market’s losses for the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% in early trading Friday. Investors were encouraged to see the latest coronavirus relief package pass the House. The bill, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign later Friday, provides $484 billion to employers and hospitals.

The pandemic has already claimed almost 50,000 American lives and 1 in 6 U.S. jobs. The price of oil rose again after cratering earlier this week, but it’s still not nearly high enough to bring relief to the battered U.S. energy sector.

EPA says only use disinfectant on inanimate surfaces

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency is reminding people to only use disinfectant on surfaces.

The EPA issued the update after President Donald Trump suggested it might be helpful to inject disinfectant to combat the coronavirus.

The EPA says, “Never apply the product to yourself or others. Do not ingest disinfectant products.”

William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said at a White House briefing on Thursday “emerging results” from new research suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air.

But he said there was no consideration of internal use of disinfectants. Trump’s hypothesis drew a flood of comments on Twitter.

For the first time in Spain, more people declared cured than falling ill

MADRID — Authorities hailed that, for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Spain, more people are being diagnosed as cured than those falling sick.

On Friday, there were 2,796 new infections confirmed while 3,105 overcame the infection.

“With all the effort that we have done, the evolution of the epidemic is obviously beginning to be where it should be,” said Fernando Simón, the ministry’s health emergency center coordinator.

Spain has recorded 367 new deaths of patients with the coronavirus, to a total of 22,524, as the government mulls the way out of a strict confinement that has extended for more than 40 days.

Health officials from Spain’s 17 regions and the central government were to meet later on Friday with proposals on how to roll back the six-week lockdown. Authorities have said that future steps will be incremental and depend on how regions meet certain health criteria.

South Korea to electronically monitor quarantine scofflaws

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea starting next week will strap electronic wristbands on people who ignore home-quarantine orders in its latest use of tracking technology to control its outbreak.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip on Friday said those who refuse to wear the bands after breaking quarantine will be sent to shelters where they will be asked to pay for accommodation.

Officials said around 46,300 people are currently under self-quarantine. The number ballooned after the government began enforcing 14-day quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad on April 1 amid worsening outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

Although quarantined individuals have been required to download a tracking app that alerts authorities if they leave their homes, some of them have been caught slipping out by leaving their phones behind.

The wristbands will communicate with the phone apps through Bluetooth and alert authorities when people leave home or attempt to remove the bands.

UN official: Some countries are using pandemic as an excuse to stifle free press

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clamp down on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalists.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, did not specify which countries have used the pandemic as a “pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism.”

Bachelet noted that some political leaders have aimed their statements against journalists and media workers, and insisted that a free media is always essential but now more than ever during the pandemic.

“This is no time to blame the messenger,” Bachelet said. “Protecting journalists from harassment, threats, detention or censorship helps keep us all safe.”

