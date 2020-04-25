The Southern Midcoast Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $96,683 in community-building grants to 16 nonprofits. The committee awards grants from MaineCF’s Lincoln County Fund and Sagadahoc County Fund, according to a news release from the foundation.

Grant recipients include:

• Healthy Lincoln County, Damariscotta, to expand the Lincoln County Gleaners’ scope of services and distribution reach to increase access to local produce for populations experiencing food insecurity;

• Midcoast Community Alliance Bath, to implement a youth leadership program that will increase protective factors around high-risk youth by developing critical long-term supports, opportunities, and relationships; and

• The Carpenter’s Boat Shop, Pemaquid, to upgrade the phone system and internet access.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MaineCF staff worked remotely with available county/regional committee members to expedite review of proposals. Grant recipients have the choice of extending the period during which to complete the work originally proposed and/or the flexibility to use the funding in other ways to meet current, unexpected organizational needs.

According to the release, the Lincoln and Sagadahoc county funds are permanent endowments that support projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the counties. Applications go through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2021. The application, guidelines and a complete list of 2020 grants can be found at mainecf.org.

MaineCF’s county funds are built through donations from the community. Those who would like more information about the funds, can contact Maggie Drummond-Bahl, MaineCF senior program officer, at 877-700-6800 or [email protected].

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

