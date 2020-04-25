HALLOWELL — Stevens Commons invites Maine artists to submit proposals for a commissioned work of art to be displayed in the new University of Maine Augusta dormitory, currently under redevelopment, in the historic Erskine Hall.

Early this year, roofing contractors removed the building’s original copper roof sheeting. In accordance with guiding principles of conservation and support of local arts and culture, Maine artists are invited to submit proposals for the creation of a piece of art using this reclaimed vintage copper sheeting, according to a news release from Kelly Byron with Stevens Commons.

The art should be a wall hanging no bigger than 3 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet and would have to be completed and ready to install by Aug 1. Stevens Commons would like the current health pandemic to be an inspiring factor in this piece as well to help document these unprecedented times. A $1,000 commission for this project will be paid directly to the artist, with 50% up front and the balance to be paid when the finished work is delivered.

According to the release, in 2016 Matt Morrill of Mastway Development LLC purchased the Stevens School campus with a focus on cultivating community through conservation, restoration and partnership. The Stevens School also once known as the Maine Industrial School for Girls was an education center for wayward girls from 1874 through the mid 1970s.

Recently renamed Stevens Commons, the campus is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For many years after the school closed, it housed state office buildings and the Department of Corrections Pre-Release Center.

The submission deadline is Monday, May 25, with selection to be announced Monday, June 1.

For more information on this ongoing redevelopment project, visit the Stevens Commons Facebook page.

Interested parties should submit contact information, including website or other social media links, an artist’s CV or resume, a short, written description of idea and a jpg attachment of a concept sketch of initial idea to [email protected].

