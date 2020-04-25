AUGUSTA — About $8,000 in damage was done to a garage at 119 Cony St. following a fire Saturday morning.

Battalion Chief John Bennett said a “small, unauthorized recreational fire” that was too close to a detached garage was the cause of the blaze.

Bennett said recreational fires don’t require a permit, but it needs to be contained in an approved container with a spark-arresting screen and not be within 25 feet of any structure.

Bennett said an all-hands call was struck, which calls off-duty firefighters to work, but the on-duty crews controlled the fire without their help.

Bennett estimated about $5,000 worth of belongings were destroyed and about $3,000 of damage was done to the structure.

