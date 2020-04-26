Authorities had to shut down Route 22, also known as County Road in Gorham, for four hours Sunday after a truck ran into a utility pole.
A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center said the truck struck the utility pole around 2 p.m., causing electrical wires to fall into the roadway. The crash took place near the intersection of Route 22 and Keene Drive.
It took a repair crew from Central Maine Power about four hours to repair the damage, with Route 22 reopening at 6 p.m. The dispatcher said one person had to be transported to a local hospital, but he did not know the extent of the person’s injuries.
