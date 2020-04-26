An Aroostook County man led Saco police on a chase into Biddeford on Sunday morning after allegedly driving through a construction site and refusing to stop for officers.
Christopher Nelson, 38, of Fort Fairfield took his red Chevy truck through an ongoing construction site, knocking over traffic cones, operating in the wrong lane and nearly striking a vehicle head on, Biddeford police said in a news release. He then backed into a construction vehicle and left the scene, police said.
Saco police were called to the scene around 8:42 a.m., and found Nelson on Buxton Road. He refused to stop, and led officers on a chase, they said.
Police deployed spike mats along the way to Biddeford and deflated his tires. In Biddeford, Nelson spun out at the intersection of Elm Street and Pine Street, where officers took him into custody.
Police took Nelson to York County Jail, where he faces multiple felony misdemeanor charges, police said, without enumerating the charges. His next court date is July 24.
