Spring clean up started Monday, April 27, and will continue through Tuesday, May 5, in the villages of Anson and North Anson, according to a news release from the Anson Town Office.

Leaves and brush only will be picked up. Note leaves can’t be bagged and brush can be no larger than 4 feet.

For more information, call the town office at 696-8053.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: