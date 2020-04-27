Spring clean up started Monday, April 27, and will continue through Tuesday, May 5, in the villages of Anson and North Anson, according to a news release from the Anson Town Office.
Leaves and brush only will be picked up. Note leaves can’t be bagged and brush can be no larger than 4 feet.
For more information, call the town office at 696-8053.
