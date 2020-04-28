University of Maine Cooperative Extension is featuring new publications on an updated webpage of resources for backyard poultry keepers on its website extension.umaine.edu.

New and updated bulletins available for free download include:

• #2219 Giving chicks a good start;

• #2221 Simple Steps to Starting Healthy Chicks in Maine; and

• #2222 Nutrition for backyard chicken flocks in Maine.

The webpage has been redesigned for ease of use and includes additional topics of interest. Links to fact sheets, videos, webinars, and a list of Maine contacts for health and management issues are available.

For more information, contact Donna Coffin at 262-7726 or [email protected].

