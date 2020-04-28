The Waterville Public Library has scheduled the following virtual events:

• Facebook Live Virtual Storytime – “The Secret Garden” will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Join Mrs. Liz on Facebook Live for a chapter of a story. A portion of a book will be read every weekday. This week she’ll be reading “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

To join in, visit facebook.com/watervillelibrary.

• Virtual Craft Club for Adults is scheduled for 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, via Zoom.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88984038101.

For more information, email [email protected].

• Virtual After School Art Club- Printmaking with Styrofoam is set to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30 on Facebook.

Inspired by work from artists in the Maine Aomori Printmaking Society, participants can make fun and simple art prints you can use to decorate the home or office. Recycle some of that Styrofoam usually discarded from store packaging and transform it into great art.

Supplies: Styrofoam, scissors, markers, a stamp pad (bonus not necessary), paper, and a pencil.

Join us on our Common Street Arts Facebook Page for this free virtual After School Art Club Facebook Live event with Serena Sanborn. Share your art with us on our Facebook Page or online using the hashtag #ArtAtHome.

• Facebook Live Rhymetime will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1.

Mrs. Liz from the Waterville Public Library will host the event on the library’s Facebook page.

If you don’t have something to use as a shaker egg already, here’s Mrs. Liz’s “How to Make a Shaker” instruction video at facebook.com/watervillelibrary/videos/512423373041076/. !

• Guest Artist Friday: Barbara Sullivan — the art of fresco is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, via Facebook.

Sullivan is a painter/sculptor and installation artist living in Solon. She works in the classic medium of fresco, which she learned when she was the head cook at the Skowhegan School of Painting + Sculpture. She teaches drawing foundations at the University of Maine, Farmington and has taught fresco workshops at The Aspen Institute, Farnsworth Museum, Haystack Mountain School, Pratt Institute, Bowdoin and Colby colleges and the University of Maine.

In 2007, Barbara had her first solo museum exhibition at the University of Maine museum. She exhibits her work widely in Maine and in New York, most recently with the exhibition, Fresco, Off the Wall at the Hudson Guild Gallery.

To join us via Facebook to see Barbara’s amazing work and home studio, visit facebook.com/CommonStreetArts/.

Facebook Live Virtual Storytime “The Secret Garden” will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, via Facebook.

