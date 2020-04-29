I’d like to commend Hannaford grocery stores — in particular the one on Whitten Road in Augusta, though they are all working together —for its excellent response to the COVID-19 emergency. Workers have remained cheerful and courteous throughout all the changes they are making, often daily, to accommodate the needs of the customers.
I’m impressed with the cheerfulness that they great customers with while they are standing outside in all sorts of weather, and with how patient they are as customers adjust to the new regulations. I’ve seen impatience and rudeness from the customers to the Hannaford staff on several occasions and am appalled that those customers are taking out their frustrations on someone who really can’t do any more for them than they already are.
The staff comes in to work through all types of weather, while dealing with their own worries and families. They smile and are courteous to everyone while they are exposing themselves to people who may be ill, are cranky and often downright rude.
Many thanks to the grocery store staff who enable us to buy our groceries and maintain some semblance of a normal life. We are all in this together and need to remember to thank those who are working daily to keep life going as smoothly as possible.
Nancy M. Kelley
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Masks another chance to do something for the greater good
-
Letters to the Editor
No ‘reliability’ from CMP project
-
Letters to the Editor
Hats off to excellent Hannaford workers
-
Health
Older Mainers strive to stay fit and healthy during the pandemic
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP loses focus on what matters
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.