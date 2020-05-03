Gorham police say a teenager who was reported missing by her family last week has been located and is safe.

Abrianna Alfiero, 14, of Gorham was reported missing on Friday, but Gorham police, in a post on the department’s Facebook page, said the girl has since contacted her mother.

The police department thanked the community for sharing information about the missing teen and for their “thoughtful comments.”

