Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce asks business leaders to complete a survey to gather feedback about the State of Maine’s Four-Stage Re-opening Plan for Maine’s Economy.

The survey is 16 questions and should take 8 to 15 minutes to complete, according to a news release from Katie L. Doherty, president and CEO, and staff of the Augusta-based chamber.

Please complete the survey at survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh2djyeuk9mp2f3t/a01qak9o98nfq/questions and submit it no later than Wednesday, May 6

In order to take the survey, it is important to familiarize yourself with the plan that was presented. It’s a tiered re-opening with specific businesses in different stages. It calls for Stage 1 businesses to open May 1 which are the businesses that are currently open and a handful of others. Stage 2 is estimated to happen around June 1 with more industry sectors being open and Stage 3 is estimated to open around July 1 with a variety of more businesses and last through August. All other businesses are Stage 4 businesses and a timeline has not been set for their re-opening. All dates for stage openings will rely on the health data (the spread of the virus) and are subject to change.

Please read the full plan at maine.gov before taking the survey.

Note: Some aspects of the plan presented left out key information, so know that alterations to the plan are already underway, The state is trying to be as responsive as possible in making a plan that works for the most Mainers while also keeping everyone, and our healthcare system, safe from the devastating effects of COVID-19.

This survey will be used to determine areas of improvement for the plan so your feedback is necessary. Keep in mind with all answers and suggestions, that health and safety is the primary concern and will remain so. However, feedback can go a long way in identifying ways that to maintain proper health levels, while also finding solutions that keeps Maine’s economy working. Constructive feedback will be key in understanding how this situation affects each business.

The results of the survey will be aggregated by region and industry and a report will be produced for DECD to review before deciding on implementation. Some regional and local chambers, business associations and CVBs (convention and visitor’s bureaus) will utilize these results to have industry-specific Zoom calls with business leaders to outline best practices for specific industries on how they can open safely.

For more information, email Doherty at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: