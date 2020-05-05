Main Street Skowhegan’s Business Enhancement Committee has launched a Technical Assistance Grant Program. The program offers mini-grants of $500 to $2,000 for need-based technical assistance and equipment. All Skowhegan business owners, as well as entrepreneurs who plan to start a business in Skowhegan are eligible to apply, according to a news release from the organization.
Funding partners include Skowhegan Savings Bank, Franklin Savings Bank, New Dimensions Federal Credit Union and Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union.
For more information, visit at mainstreetskowhegan.org.
