AUGUSTA — Chris Blodgett got crafty to thank medical workers for their “thankless work” during the pandemic, welcoming them into work Wednesday with a message of encouragement.

Blodgett, and his wife, Cindy, waved to Alfond Center for Health staff as they came to work in the morning, displaying large wooden letters spelling “thank you.” Members of the Augusta police and fire and rescue departments and Delta Ambulance also took part in the welcome. A critical care nurse told the Kennebec Journal that Blodgett’s project was indicative of the kindness that has been widely expressed to care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has reported 62 total deaths of people with coronavirus as of Wednesday, while the total number of Maine cases rose to 1,254, with 426 being active.

In addition, 766 people have recovered, an increase of 25 since Tuesday, the Maine CDC reported.

Blodgett, an Augusta Parks and Recreation employee, said he built the letters spelling “thank you” out of wood during his spare time after being inspired to thank the city’s medical workers.

“You can’t give them a handshake, you can’t give them a hug,” he said. “So, you keep your distance and give them a thank you.”

Jan Tillson, who has been a nurse in Augusta for 46 years, said she was “tearful” seeing the display when she came in, even though she arrived before Blodgett finished setting up.

“When I drove in this morning, I got here early and Mr. Blodgett and his wife were putting up the ‘thank,’ the ‘you’ wasn’t up yet,” she said. “It’s very tearful every time we see something.”

Tillson said displays like Blodgett’s remind her that nursing was more than just her career; it’s who she is.

“This is my calling and this is what I wanted to do for my life,” she said. “The nurses just feel the same way, this isn’t just a job. It’s who we’ve become as people.”

Wednesday also marked National Nurses Day, which Blodgett said was a complete coincidence.

“It just worked out that it was nice and sunny (today), and it worked out well,” he said of the timing.

Tillson said critical care nurses didn’t need to adapt to the changing environment that the coronavirus pandemic has created, as that wing of the hospital was already fast-paced. She said morale has been high for critical care nurses, especially because other community organizations have been generous in providing coffee and food.

“(Community support) really rejuvenates us and makes us believe in everything do we with what’s going on,” she said. “I just think a heartfelt thanks that the frontline people feel really rejuvenates us and makes us believe in everything do we with what’s going on.”

Hospital spokesperson Joy McKenna said she was contacted by Blodgett last week, who told her he wanted to “do whatever he could to make sure every one of our staff felt supported and appreciated.”

McKenna said he achieved that, adding that the hospital’s 4,500 employees were grateful for Blodgett’s and the greater community’s support.

“He put so much time and care into creating the sign and coordinating with our partners from the City of Augusta, Augusta Police and Fire & Rescue and Delta Ambulance to be onsite to show their support for our staff,” she said. “When you know everyone is sacrificing right now, it made today’s act of kindness so inspiring. It was a very moving experience and shows we’re all in this together.”

Blodgett said he was hoping to create a movement with Wednesday’s event, hopefully allowing people to move the letters to other locations, even from state to state, if there was interest. He said the letters will remain in front of the Alfond Center for Health for a week.

The gathering in Augusta, which has now had several recognition efforts, was just the latest one in central Maine communities. On Monday, Maine Fire Equipment Co. in Skowhegan owner Todd Smith said that each year his business offers 20% off all scrubs, Sanita shoes and medical equipment during Nurses Week. The business also typically honors nurses with a raffle and prizes donated by other area businesses.

This year’s major prize, a trip for two to go whitewater rafting, was donated by Adventure Bound. Because of the pandemic, however, the business is not sure it will be able open up this year. So, Smith and his colleagues began reaching out to local businesses, for donations. As of Monday, Smith said that 35 businesses, including 33 that are local, donated in some way, totaling more than $2,000 worth of items.

