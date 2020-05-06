University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free online overview of raising backyard poultry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, via Zoom, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension in Orono.

Designed for the beginning or prospective backyard and small-scale poultry producers, participants can gain a general understanding of providing for housing, health, and nutrition needs; varieties of waterers and lighting options; and different poultry breeds for meat and egg production.

UMaine Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the program.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

eFor more information, contact Becky Gray at 781-6099 or [email protected].

