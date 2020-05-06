Sophia Laukli of Yarmouth has been nominated to the women’s development team of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team.
Laukli, who will be a sophomore at Middlebury College, was part of the silver-medal winning 4x3K women’s relay team for the United States at the Junior World Championships in Germany in early March. She also had a fifth-place finish in the 15K freestyle race, and placed 13th in 5K classic.
Athletes nominated to the development team are scheduled to open the season with their first training camp in Park City, Utah, pending COVID-19 considerations.
