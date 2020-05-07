A Cumberland Foreside man was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Veranda Street in Portland.
Portland police say 81-year-old Nicholas Hamp was driving a Lincoln Town Car on Veranda Street at the Interstate 295 south interchange shortly after 7:30 a.m. when he collided with a Toyota RAV4 driven by Chun Ying Xu of Freeport. Hamp died at the scene.
The cause of the crash in under investigation.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 874-8532 or 874-8575.
