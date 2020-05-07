“When I heard it was closing, it wasn’t no surprise,” said Alexander, 72. “How many mills have closed in the state in the last 30 years?”

Like about 115 other employees of Tasman Leather Group’s tannery, Alexander will be out of a job in a few weeks, as tannery officials announced Monday it is winding down its operations with the goal of closing later this summer.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the demand for leather products, and reinstatement of that demand is uncertain in timing and magnitude, making continuing operations at the plant impossible, according to the announcement from Norman Tasman, president of Tasman Leather Group.

Alexander, who works in the finish department, said he is not so much worried for himself as he is for others who have worked at the tannery as many as 30 years.

”Some of the old-timers, how many of them have been in and out of that mill since I was 18?”

Alexander said he grew up in Hartland and quit school after the eighth grade to go to work. At 18, he got a job at the tannery and worked there 6 years before moving to Iowa to keep honey bees.

But he eventually moved back to Hartland, where the tannery has been a major employee for many years.

“I’ll get by,” he said. “I work two jobs, here and at a saw mill. It keeps my mind occupied. I’m alone. But the others, where are they going to go is the question, especially the way the job market is?”

At Wright’s store, clerk Briana Call, 32, said she knows a lot of tannery workers because they frequent the store.

“They are worried, for sure, especially with everything closed down right now,” Call said. “It’s not going to be easy to find other jobs. I feel pretty fortunate that I’m still working here.”

The office to the tannery was closed Thursday and a sign on the door listed a phone number, but no one answered several calls.

At the town office across Main Street, which is closed to the public because of the pandemic, a woman who answered the phone said Town Manager Christopher Littlefield has been “behind closed doors” for the last three days and was not available to go outside to the parking lot to speak to a reporter.

Littlefield also did not answer a call earlier in the day seeking comment.

Littlefield did say on Monday, however, that he had just learned the tannery was to close and the impact of losing 115 jobs would be a negative one.

Meanwhile, an employee at Moose Lake Market on Main Street downtown declined to comment on the tannery’s impending closure and said store owners were in a meeting and unavailable to comment.

Outside the store, Ron Webster was walking toward the tannery with his lunch cooler, heading to work.

Webster, 36, who works as a color matcher there, said he doesn’t know where he will look for work after his job ends in July.

“I haven’t even thought about it— I just found out Monday. I won’t get severance, but I will try for unemployment.”

Pat Martin, who has run the Tri-Town Food Cupboard next to the tannery for 20 years, said businesses will suffer as a result of the closing.

“I think it’s going to hurt the town of Hartland, bad,” she said.

“I think it will increase the food cupboard’s business, put a lot of people out of work and it’ll hurt the storekeepers in town — like Nettie’s Lunch, the place on the corner, because a lot of people from the tannery go in there at break time or call and order something and pick it up.”

Bob Tompkins was sitting in his vehicle in Commercial Street Thursday. He said the tannery closure will make Hartland like a ghost town.

Tompkins, an educational technician in Norridgewock for 27 years, recalled working in the tannery for 7 years after he returned from the military, which he entered after high school in 1975. He was a flesher in the tannery.

“I liked the job that I had in there,” said Tompkins, 63. “They do make good quality leather.”

Tompkins looked around Commercial Street at the vacant storefronts, including the tannery outlet store which he said closed about five years ago.

“That used to be a booming store,” he said, pointing to the former Doyle”s grocery store next to Wright’s. “There used to be a diner across the road. There used to be a big apartment complex.”

Tasman supplies premium leather produced in the United States for footwear, military items, garments, handbags and hospitality purposes.

The company makes high-quality leather items for U.S. brands and the U.S. armed forces, and owns specialized formulas used to create better-known leathers, including those sold under the Pitstop, Rage, Oldtown, Retro, Ram Tough and The Original Crazy Horse brands.

Tasman, the company president of Tasman, said Monday in a company-issued statement that officials are “deeply disappointed to end the tannery’s extended history, the last nine years of which are the product of a major restructuring and restart when the current ownership took control of the Prime Tanning facility.”

“The commitment and support that we received from our employees and our customers as we sought to adapt to structural changes in our markets has been remarkable,” Tasman said.

Tasman did not respond to an email seeking comment about whether employees who will be displaced will get help in finding other employment.

Tasman itself has been in operation since 1947.

Information at the company’s website reads: “For nearly 70 years now, the Tasman Group has been and continues to be a reliable processor and supplier of premium USA Hides and Skins to the global markets. Having a sustainable network of suppliers from coast to coast has allowed our volumes to steadily increase from the 4 hides, in 1947, to the approximately 160,000/week produced today in 2014. That means nearly, of all the USA cattle, 1 of 4 comes through a Tasman facility.”