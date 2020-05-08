Many Maine summer fairs and festivals are in question this year due to Covid-19 concerns.
Below is a partial list of fairs, festivals and events with dates or cancelation statuses and website information. This list will be updated as needed.
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS
Chelsea, VA Maine HealthCare System at Togus, May 25, virtual event, @VAMaine on Facebook; cemetery open May 25, use social distancing guidelines.
Belgrade, May 25, virtual event, Facebook or Zoom, townofbelgrade.com
Dresden, canceled, townofdresden.com
Farmington, canceled, American Legion Post 28, Farmington, Facebook
Gardiner, canceled, gardinermaine.com
Hallowell, May 25, virtual event, YouTube, hallowell.govoffice.com
Jay, canceled, Town of Jay, Facebook
Lisbon, canceled, American Legion Post 158, Lisbon, Facebook
Monmouth, canceled, monmouthme.govoffice2.com
Oakland, canceled, Oakland American Legion, Facebook
Paris, canceled, parismaine.org
Wayne, May 25, virtual event, waynemaine.org
West Paris, canceled, westparisme.com
Winthrop, canceled, winthropchamber.org
FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVITIES
Augusta, canceled, augustamaine.gov
Belgrade, canceled, townofbelgrade.com
Farmington, canceled, Farmington, Maine Rotary Club, Facebook
Jay, canceled, Town of Jay, Facebook
Monmouth, canceled, monmouthme.govoffice2.com
Winthrop, canceled, winthropchamber.org
FAIRS
Acton Fair, canceled, actonfair.net
Bangor State Fair, July 30-Aug. 8, bangorstatefair.com
Blue Hill Fair, Sept. 3-7, bluehillfair.com
Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair, Sept. 10-13, clintonlionsagfair207.com
Common Ground Fair, virtual event — Sept. 25, 26 & 27, mofga.org/The-Fair
Cumberland Fair, Sept. 27-Oct. 3, cumberlandfair.com
Farmington Fair, Sept. 20-26, farmingtonfairmaine.com
Fryeburg Fair, Oct. 4-11, fryeburgfair.org
Harmony Free Fair, canceled, harmonyfreefair.weebly.com
Houlton Fair, canceled, houltonfair.org
Litchfield Fair, canceled, litchfieldfair.com
Monmouth Fair, canceled, monmouthfair.com
New Portland Lions Fair, Sept. 18-20, newportlandlionsfair.com
Northern Maine Fair, Presque Isle, canceled, northernmainefairgrounds.com
Ossipee Valley Fair, canceled, Ossipeevalleyfair.com
Oxford County Fair, Sept. 16-19, oxfordcountyfair.com
Piscataquis Valley Fair, Aug. 27-30, piscataquisvalleyfair.com
Pittston Fair, July 23-26, pittstonfair.com
Skowhegan State Fair, Aug. 13-22, skowheganstatefair.com
Topsham Fair, canceled, topshamfair.net
Union Fair, Aug. 22-29, unionfair.org
Waterford’s World Fair, canceled, waterfordworldsfair.org
Windsor Fair, canceled, windsorfair.com
FESTIVALS
Belfast Harbor Fest, canceled, belfastharborfest.com
Camden Windjammer Festival, Sept. 4 and 5, camdensnowbowl.com/cwf
Festival de la Bastille, canceled, calumetclub.com
Great Falls Balloon Festival, canceled, greatfallsballoonfestival.org
Kennebec River Brewfest, Augusta, Aug. 1, kennebecriverbrewfest.com
Maine Antiques Festival, July 31-Aug. 2, maineantiquesfestival.com
Maine Celtic Celebration, Belfast, canceled, mainecelticcelebration.com
Maine International Film Festival, Waterville, July 10-19, miff.org
Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland, Aug. 4-8, mainelobsterfestival.com
Maine Sunflower Festival, Dayton, dates to be determined, mainesunflowerfestival.com
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, Dover-Foxcroft, moved to Oct. 3, mainewhoopiepiefestival.com
North Atlantic Blues Festival, Rockland, canceled, northatlanticbluesfestival.com
OakFest, Oakland, July 24-26, oakfestmaine.com
Old Hallowell Day, canceled, oldhallowellday.org
RiverFest, Skowhegan, July 20-Aug. 1, runofriver.org/river-fest/schedule
Scarborough Summerfest, Aug. 21, scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services/special-events
Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival, Sept. 5, skowhegancraftbrewfest.com
Taste of Greater Waterville, Aug. 5, tasteofwaterville.com
Wilton Blueberry Festival, canceled, wiltonbbf.com
Yarmouth Clam Festival, canceled, clamfestival.com
This is a partial listing, to have information included, email [email protected].
