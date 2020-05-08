Many Maine summer fairs and festivals are in question this year due to Covid-19 concerns.

Below is a partial list of fairs, festivals and events with dates or cancelation statuses and website information. This list will be updated as needed.

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

Chelsea, VA Maine HealthCare System at Togus, May 25, virtual event, @VAMaine on Facebook; cemetery open May 25, use social distancing guidelines.

Belgrade, May 25, virtual event, Facebook or Zoom, townofbelgrade.com

Dresden, canceled, townofdresden.com

Farmington, canceled, American Legion Post 28, Farmington, Facebook

Gardiner, canceled, gardinermaine.com

Hallowell, May 25, virtual event, YouTube, hallowell.govoffice.com

Jay, canceled, Town of Jay, Facebook

Lisbon, canceled, American Legion Post 158, Lisbon, Facebook

Monmouth, canceled, monmouthme.govoffice2.com

Oakland, canceled, Oakland American Legion, Facebook

Paris, canceled, parismaine.org

Wayne, May 25, virtual event, waynemaine.org

West Paris, canceled, westparisme.com

Winthrop, canceled, winthropchamber.org

FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVITIES

Augusta, canceled, augustamaine.gov

Belgrade, canceled, townofbelgrade.com

Farmington, canceled, Farmington, Maine Rotary Club, Facebook

Jay, canceled, Town of Jay, Facebook

Monmouth, canceled, monmouthme.govoffice2.com

Winthrop, canceled, winthropchamber.org

FAIRS

Acton Fair, canceled, actonfair.net

Bangor State Fair, July 30-Aug. 8, bangorstatefair.com

Blue Hill Fair, Sept. 3-7, bluehillfair.com

Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair, Sept. 10-13, clintonlionsagfair207.com

Common Ground Fair, virtual event — Sept. 25, 26 & 27, mofga.org/The-Fair

Cumberland Fair, Sept. 27-Oct. 3, cumberlandfair.com

Farmington Fair, Sept. 20-26, farmingtonfairmaine.com

Fryeburg Fair, Oct. 4-11, fryeburgfair.org

Harmony Free Fair, canceled, harmonyfreefair.weebly.com

Houlton Fair, canceled, houltonfair.org

Litchfield Fair, canceled, litchfieldfair.com

Monmouth Fair, canceled, monmouthfair.com

New Portland Lions Fair, Sept. 18-20, newportlandlionsfair.com

Northern Maine Fair, Presque Isle, canceled, northernmainefairgrounds.com

Ossipee Valley Fair, canceled, Ossipeevalleyfair.com

Oxford County Fair, Sept. 16-19, oxfordcountyfair.com

Piscataquis Valley Fair, Aug. 27-30, piscataquisvalleyfair.com

Pittston Fair, July 23-26, pittstonfair.com

Skowhegan State Fair, Aug. 13-22, skowheganstatefair.com

Topsham Fair, canceled, topshamfair.net

Union Fair, Aug. 22-29, unionfair.org

Waterford’s World Fair, canceled, waterfordworldsfair.org

Windsor Fair, canceled, windsorfair.com

FESTIVALS

Belfast Harbor Fest, canceled, belfastharborfest.com

Camden Windjammer Festival, Sept. 4 and 5, camdensnowbowl.com/cwf

Festival de la Bastille, canceled, calumetclub.com

Great Falls Balloon Festival, canceled, greatfallsballoonfestival.org

Kennebec River Brewfest, Augusta, Aug. 1, kennebecriverbrewfest.com

Maine Antiques Festival, July 31-Aug. 2, maineantiquesfestival.com

Maine Celtic Celebration, Belfast, canceled, mainecelticcelebration.com

Maine International Film Festival, Waterville, July 10-19, miff.org

Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland, Aug. 4-8, mainelobsterfestival.com

Maine Sunflower Festival, Dayton, dates to be determined, mainesunflowerfestival.com

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, Dover-Foxcroft, moved to Oct. 3, mainewhoopiepiefestival.com

North Atlantic Blues Festival, Rockland, canceled, northatlanticbluesfestival.com

OakFest, Oakland, July 24-26, oakfestmaine.com

Old Hallowell Day, canceled, oldhallowellday.org

RiverFest, Skowhegan, July 20-Aug. 1, runofriver.org/river-fest/schedule

Scarborough Summerfest, Aug. 21, scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services/special-events

Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival, Sept. 5, skowhegancraftbrewfest.com

Taste of Greater Waterville, Aug. 5, tasteofwaterville.com

Wilton Blueberry Festival, canceled, wiltonbbf.com

Yarmouth Clam Festival, canceled, clamfestival.com

