University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry will host a twilight meeting online at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, to discuss best management practices for pick-your-own operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The discussion will highlight key considerations, including guidance from the Cornell Small Farms Program, toward keeping everyone safe while still allowing pick-your-own activities this year. Participant input is encouraged.

No registration is needed for this free webinar. More information about the event is available at extension.umaine.edu.

For more information, contact Becky Gray at 781-6099 or [email protected].

