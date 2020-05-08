CANAAN – Robert Crosby, 53, died May 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 15, 1966, in Dexter a son of Robert and Zelma (Martin) Cole. He was a carpenter and construction worker for H. E. Sargent and the Cianbro Corporation. He will be remembered as a hard worker who loved to fish and cook at family cook outs. He leaves behind the family that he loved, his parents, Robert and Zelma Cole of Canaan; a son, Robert Jr., of New York; three brothers, Donald Crosby of Florida, Frank Crosby of Palmyra, and Perry Cole of Skowhegan; two grandchildren.There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by Crosby and Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

