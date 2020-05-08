A storm system moving into Maine today will bring snow – that’s right, snow – but it won’t amount to much in southern Maine.

Precipitation will begin as rain in most areas by tonight, then transition to snow from north to south after midnight. But far northern areas and the mountains will see snow throughout Friday evening and into Saturday, with totals of 4 to 7 inches expected, said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

“Most of the snow will be across northern areas. We’re not expecting it to come down hard outside of the maintains,” he said. “A lot of areas will likely at least see some flakes. It’s going to be hard to get any accumulation.”

While it may feel unusual – and perhaps even unfair – to have snow in May, Clair said it is not unheard of up in the mountains.

“It is a little out of the ordinary to have it this widespread,” he said, noting that in most areas the flakes won’t stick to roads and will melt on grass.

The storm system will pull away during the day Saturday, with precipitation ending in most areas of the state by late morning and snow continuing in the mountains into the afternoon.

“Behind it will be some gusty winds,” Clair said.

On Mother’s Day, temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s in southern Maine, but Clair said it will feel chilly because of winds that are expected to gust to 35 mph.

