University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a new eight-part video series for first-time gardeners, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension in Orono.

“A Victory Garden for ME” will provide an overview of vegetable gardening, from how to get started and what to plant to tending and harvesting the home garden. Weekly virtual office hours at extension.umaine.edu will be offered following the release of each video. The first video, “Vegetable Gardening: Where to Begin” at extension.umaine.edu is now available.

The video series is free; registration is not required.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 942-7396 or [email protected].

UMaine Extension also is extending its current series of free online “Garden Chats” at extension.umaine.edu at 9 a.m. each Monday, noon Wednesday, and 6 p.m. Thursday, through May 21.

Upcoming topics include garden, and pest, show and tell; sustainable landscaping, and community gardening efforts.

