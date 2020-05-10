The honor parts for the class of 2020 at Carrabec High School in North Anson have been announced, according to a news release from Principal Timothy Richards.

Annika Carey, Carrabec’s valedictorian, is a student who is a role model and strong leader in our school. With a grade point average of 101.41, she has completed five Advanced Placement classes, plus three additional AP exams without taking the course, six honors classes and three dual enrollment classes. She has also taken two independent advanced math courses.

She is a student who will be successful in any endeavor she chooses to pursue.

Carey plans to attend Bowdoin College to major in mathematics. She is the daughter of Erik and Tanya Carey, of Embden.

Scott Mason, Carrabec’s salutatorian, is a very bright and successful student. He has a grade point average of 99.54, completing four Advanced Placement classes, six honors classes, as well as, nine dual enrollment classes.

Mason will be an asset to any organization he chooses to become a part of.

He plans to attend the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina to major in exercise science. He is the son of Richard and Marie Mason, of Anson.

