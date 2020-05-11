The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a permit to Central Maine Power Co. for construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission corridor project through western Maine.

The environmental permit is one of the last major regulatory hurdles for the $1 billion project, which now only needs approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a presidential permit to cross the Canadian border, which would come from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission and Public Utilities Commission already have issued their own respective permits for the project, but opponents of the corridor are seeking to have the PUC’s approval overturned via a voter referendum on the upcoming November ballot.

In a news release issued Monday, the DEP said its issuance of the permit follows two-and-a-half years of technical review, including extended evidentiary hearings and public hearings. In addition, on March 13 it released a draft of the permit for public comment. The comment period was later extended to account for the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

After careful consideration of the comments received, the DEP said it issued a final permit for the project.

The DEP permit contains a set of conditions designed to minimize the project’s environmental impact and require extensive land conservation and habitat protection plans, it said. The conditions in the final permit retain all the protections from the draft permit.

The corridor project includes an electric transmission line from the Quebec border in Beattie Township that will deliver hydroelectric power to a new converter station in Lewiston, as well as several upgrades to CMP’s existing electrical transmission network between Lewiston and Pownal, Windsor and Wiscasset, and in Cumberland.

Roughly two-thirds of the 145-mile transmission line is proposed to be built along CMP’s existing transmission corridor. The remainder of the line, known as Segment 1, would run through commercial timberland in western Somerset and Franklin counties.

CMP already has committed tens of millions of dollars to the project despite the looming referendum vote. It has invested in land purchases, design and engineering, and various contracts for construction work and materials.

The Portland-based Conservation Law Foundation issued a statement Monday in support of the DEP permit and its environmental restrictions.

“Building new ways to deliver low-carbon energy to our region is a critical piece of tackling the climate crisis,” said Phelps Turner, senior attorney at the foundation. “DEP was absolutely right to impose significant environmental conditions on this project and ensure that it does not harm critical wildlife areas. (The CMP corridor) will allow New England to retire dirty fossil fuel plants in the coming years, which is a win for our health and our climate.”

