Maine’s front line healthcare workers and essential personnel can look to the skies Tuesday for support during a scheduled Maine National Guard flyover of the state.
A KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor will conduct the flyover as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Augusta and Farmington will be on its flight path on Tuesday morning.
“The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the health care workers and first responders who are working on the front line to combat COVID-19,” Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general, said in a National Guard news release. “We are also deeply grateful for those essential personnel diligently working to keep our shelves stocked and family supplied. In addition, it is fitting in light of the postponing of most (Maine) Bicentennial activities, we’re able to safely offer Mainers a token of pride in their state heritage.”
The state’s Bicentennial Parade was originally scheduled for May 16 in Lewiston and Auburn.
The Maine National Guard said residents along the flight path should maintain social distancing guidelines and refrain from congregating in large groups to view the flyover. A few seconds of jet noise can be expected.
Anyone posting photos or video of the flyover on social media are encouraged to tag the Maine National Guard and 101st Air Refueling Wing and add the hashtags #MEGuardAtWork and #AirForceSalutes.
The event provided training hours for aircrews and will be conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers, according to the National Guard.
Just our way of saying "thank you!" Tag us in your pictures!#InThisTogether #MEGuardAtWork #AirForceSaluteshttps://t.co/efzTYKroi5 pic.twitter.com/kgzS5hVLbi
— Maine National Guard (@GuardMaine) May 8, 2020
